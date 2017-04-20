El-Rufai Reportedly Orders Arrest Of Another Journalist - The Herald Nigeria

The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly ordered the arrest of yet another journalist in the state.

According to news source, Daily Post, the state governor ordered the arrest of Mr. Midat Joseph, a Kaduna-based correspondent of Leadership newspapers.

The journalist was reportedly arrested by men of the state security outfit in his house at the early hours of Thursday.

Sources revealed that the arrested journalist has been detained in Kaduna over a report he published considered to be against the state government.

The recent arrest of another journalist in the state brings the total arrests on orders of the state governor to six since he assumed office in May 2015.

