Fayose Challenges Zenith Bank Management - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following denial of claims made by the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose as regards the source of his election funding two years ago, Ayodele Fayose has challenged the management of Zenith Bank to come forward with an official statement issued to its effect.

Reacting to reports circulating in the media as regards Zenith Bank’s denial, Fayose speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti on Thursday said, “I stand by my claim that Zenith Bank Plc majorly funded my election in June 2014″.

He further added that he was disappointed that such an organisation as Zenith would “stay in a corner in matter of national concern like this and be talking.”

Further in his statement, Fayose through his Chief Oress Secretary demanded an “official statement not as feeble as this one being peddled in the media so that I can begin the second stage of my revelations.”

He added that he made his statement open and so should the management of the financial institution.

He further quoted verses of the bible with significant reference to John chapter 8 verses 6-7, which says, “This they said, tempting him, that they might have to accuse him. But Jesus stooped down and with his finger wrote on the ground, as though he heard them not. When they continued asking him, he lifted up himself and said unto them, he that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone. Let those who are orchestrating this know that failure awaits them.”

