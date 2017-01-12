Electricity company condemns attack on staff, facility

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) on Thursday condemned attack on one of its personnel, Mr Ojong Achu and its facility by suspected vandals in Akwa Ibom.

Mr John Onyi, PHED’s spokesman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt that a vehicle belonging to the worker was also damaged by the suspected vandals.

He said the victim was beaten by some youth leaders (names withheld) of Ibekwe community in Ikot Abasi Local Governemnt Area of Akwa Ibom after he caught them vandalising the company’s facilities in the area.

“Achu had approached a group of young men to ascertain their mission inside the Enen Idem 500KVA sub-station.

“The young men were sighted by our staff loosening the low voltage bushing, armoured cables while draining oil from the electric transformer.

“The transformer has been disconnected by PHED for non-payment of accrued electricity bills by consumers in the community.

“Trouble started when he challenged the audacity of the suspects to destroy the transformer without authorisation,“he said.

Onyi said the victim sustained several injuries and added that the matter was later reported to the police and three persons were arrested.

The spokesman said suspects arrested were a former youth leader in Ibekwe community and two others.

The spokesperson of the Akwa Ibom Police Command, ASP Cordelia Nwawe, said she was yet to be briefed by the Ikot Abasi police divisional headquarters where the matter took place.

She, however, promised to provide information on the matter when made available to her.

Earlier, Mr Jay McCoskey, PHED’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed concern over the spate of attacks on the personnel in four states of its operation.

He said that the company’s staff on duty in Yenagoa and Bayelsa sustained machete cuts after being attacked by hoodlums while two others were manhandled at Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt.

“Similarly, dogs were released on one of our workers in Calabar while one politicia gave instruction to security guards to beat up our staff in Uyo,” he said.

McCoskey urged members of the public and groups to desist from molesting, harassing and intimidating PHED personnel in the course of their duty.

He said the company’s management would stop at nothing until perpetrators were arrested and prosecuted.

The company covers Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers. (NAN)

