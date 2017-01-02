Electricity company to provide customers with meters – Official - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on Monday said it was committed to providing its customers in five states of the South-East with smart meters in 2017 to reduce complaints about high bills.

The Head, Communications Department, EEDC, Mr Emeka Eze, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Monday.

He said the company had started providing meters in Awkunanaw area of Enugu State, adding that other states will gradually be metered.

“Metering is one major thing we are taking very seriously in the New Year. Over N9 billion had been invested in metering project so far in the last one year.

“The metering gap is quite huge and we do not have the resources to provide meters for everybody at the same time.

“We have more than 700,000 unmetered customers in our network. So it is something that will take us a while. The 700,000 are the ones we have in our books.

“There are electricity consumers we do not have in our books and are the people we are trying to bring into our books through the enumeration we are to start this January’’, he said.

Eze said part of EEDC’s plan in the new year would be to ensure that its services were improved to give customers value for their money.

He expressed hope that generating companies would improve their generation and so improve the volume of electricity distribution to customers.

He said EEDC was forced to manage the little electricity they were supplied, adding that the vandalism of oil pipes lately had contributed to the low level of supply being experienced.

Eze urged the customers of EEDC not to delay in bringing complaints about service problems to the customer service centres created newly to ease access to the managers for quick solutions. (NAN)

