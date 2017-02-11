Police find cocaine worth $60m on English beaches

Some 360 kgs of cocaine with a street value of 50 million pounds (62 million dollars) was found in holdalls on two beaches in the eastern English county of Norfolk, police said on Friday.

The bags were believed to have washed up on the beaches, where they were discovered on Thursday and Friday, Norfolk police and the National Crime Agency said.

Matthew Rivers of the National Crime Agency’s border investigation team said his officers were working with the British coastguard and Norfolk police to “try and establish how the bags ended up where they did.”

Rivers said it was “extremely unlikely that this was the intended destination” of the drugs.

“This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs, and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved,” he said in a statement.(dpa/NAN)

