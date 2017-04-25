 Electrocuted Calabar Manchester Utd. Fans Died Of Unpatriotism - Nigerian Man - The Herald Nigeria

Electrocuted Calabar Manchester Utd. Fans Died Of Unpatriotism – Nigerian Man

A Nigerian man identified as Mike Anders took to his social media page on Facebook to react to the report of the death of 30 Manchester United FC fans who died at a viewing centre in Calabar.

Recall that report had surfaced online of the death of the men after an high tension wire fell and electrocuted them.

In reaction to the demise of the men, the Nigerian man took to his social media page on Facebook to note that the men died because they were unpatriotic.

He added that the cost of choosing a foreign club over national football matches was what the men suffered.

He further added in subsequent post that a Nigerian is either patriotic and ready to uphpld the nation’s honor and glory or a saboteur committing felon.

He wrote:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

