EMarketer Predicts the Fall of Facebook - The Herald Nigeria

Facebook is still the most-used social networking platform in the world and this seems like a title that will not be taken away anytime soon.

Except among teens.

According to EMarketer, Facebook will see a decline among teen users in the U.S. EMarketer believes that 14.5 million people from the ages of 12 to 17 will use Facebook in 2017, a drop of 3.4 percent from the prior year.

The reason? Snapchat and Instagram.

While Facebook, in general, is growing, it doesn’t seem to be catching on with a younger, hip generation. Oscar Orozco, a forecasting analyst at EMarketer believes that the platform needs to attract younger users so they build a Facebook habit that will carry into their adult years, when they become prime customers for Facebook advertising.

Orozco said; “Teens and tweens remaining on Facebook seem to be less engaged –- logging in less frequently and spending less time on the platform,

“At the same time, we now have Facebook-nevers, many children aging into the tween demographic that appear to be overlooking Facebook altogether, yet still engaging with Facebook-owned Instagram.”

 

