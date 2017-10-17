The Australian High Commission, in collaboration with an NGO, Pearls Africa Youth Foundation, have called for promotion of the girl-child education in Nigeria.

The High Commission Public Affairs Officer, Hope Ayabina, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed concern over the six million girls it claimed were out of school in the country.

Ayabina said that the Embassy was collaborating with the NGO to focus on raising awareness on the promotion of girl-child education.

She recalled that the High Commission marked the International Day of the Girl-Child with an event held in Lagos on Oct. 14 with the theme: “The Importance of Girl-Child Education in Nigeria”.

According to her, the event brought together girls from different communities in Lagos State to be mentored through an interactive panel discussion by women professionals who are experts in their various fields of study-within Arts and Sciences.

“The event raised awareness on possible programmes, policies and services that can be developed to meet specific educational needs of the Nigerian girl-child,” she said.

Ayabina said that the Pearls Africa Foundation focused on promoting the cause and advancement of vulnerable young girls and women in Nigeria.

“It also provides them an opportunity for a greater future through Information Technology Training, Soft Skills, Skills Acquisition/Vocational Training, Internship and Mentorship,” she said. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

