Ember months: FRSC cautions drivers against drink-driving

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Friday, cautioned motorists against drink- driving during the yuletide, which it said usually resulted in road crashes.

The FRSC said that many lives had been lost, especially during Christmas as a result of alcohol consumption by drivers, adding that it was collaborating with other stakeholders against the practice.

Mrs Dayo Odeleye, the Head of Operations, who represented Mr Vincent Jack, the Sector Commander, Ondo State, gave this warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after an ‘Ember Month Flag Off’ in Ore.

NAN reports that the programme, which was tagged, “Right to Life not Negotiable’ was organised for commercial drivers and other road users in Ore.

Jack also urged road users to ensure that their vehicles were always in good condition and that they should cooperate with FRSC officials on the highways during and after the ember months.

“Road accidents around this time of the year are caused by human errors, especially drivers, who drink alcohol before setting out on their journeys.

“We are making serious efforts with stakeholders to rid-off alcohol sellers at motor parks for the safety of lives and property on our highways,” Jack said.

Earlier, Mr Phiilip Ozonnandi, the Unit Commander in Ore, had urged drivers to desist from the use of expired tyres and speeding, which he said were major causes of road crashes.

The commander also said that the FRSC personnel would be deployed to the Benin-Ore expressway to arrest erring motorists, who violated traffic rules throughout the festive period.

“We can no longer fold our hands and watch loss of lives and property because of speeding.

“I urge drivers to install speed limiter in their vehicles, which is more useful in the reduction of speed to save lives and property,’’ Ozonnandi said.

Meanwhile, Prince George Adenikinju, the Caretaker Chairman, Odigbo Local Government Area, also admonished drivers to always sensitise their members on road use and good conditions vehicles.

In his response, Mr Sulimon Maruf, the Zonal Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ore Unit, who spoke on behalf of commercial drivers, urged his members to adhere strictly to traffic rules.

He also said that the FRSC effort was to ensure that drivers do not end up in hospitals or mortuaries, which could put their families in disarray.

In attendance at the event included representatives of transport unions including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACCOMORAN).

Also present were the FRSC Marshals, the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) and Public Complaints Commission.

