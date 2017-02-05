Embrace APC for national integration, Akomas tells Anambra people

Dr Chris Akomas, All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee Chairman for Continuous Membership Registration in Anambra, has urged the politicians and electorate in the state to embrace the party for national integration.

Akomas, a former Deputy Governor and PPA governor candidate in Abia, gave the advice when he addressed newsmen in Awka on Sunday.

According to him, Anambra is a great state that cannot afford to play the second fiddle by belonging to the wrong place.

He urged the people of the state to desert other political parties, which he described, `an inferior party’.

On the current registration exercise in the state, he said that APC was targeting a minimum of 600, 000 members and maximum of one million.

Akomas, a former deputy governor in Abia, said, “effectively, Anambra is for the progressives. They are wonderful people.

“They can’t belong to local progressives, when others are in the national progressives (APC).

“Anambra has gone pass that stage. Anambra and the entire Igbo nation should belong properly. APC is the platform that will give them success in national polity.’’

Akomas described the ongoing registration in Anambra as an evangelism.

He said that the APC had caught ‘big fishes’ in the state during the exercise.

They include Sen. Andy Uba; oil magnate Ifeanyi Uba, and the 2013 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Tony Nwoye.

Reminded that the “big fishes” could also be a problem for the party, Akomas said APC had an inherent culture on how to manage such situations.

“Do you know the origin of APC? Didn’t you know that we were a merger of ANPP, ACN, CPC and a part of APGA.

“We had big fishes with us in the beginning, but we harmonised all differences and became one and sack the incumbent PDP at the national level.

“This is what we are going to do in the Anambra situation and take over the state in this year’s governorship elections,’’ he said. (NAN)

