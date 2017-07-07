Employees Don't Talk Where CEOs Talk - Nigerians Blast MC Galaxy Over Latest Comment - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians on social media are far from happy with the comment made by Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy on his social media page.

Reacting to a controversial post made by the singer which some have linked to the ongoing war between Wizkid and Davido and Tekno’s interference, Nigerians took to their social media page to slam the singer for deeming it fit to attack Tekno who had meddled into the online feud between the two singers.

MC Galaxy took to his social media page to write: Funny how CEOs who control 100% of their income are talking while an ordinary employee that rarely takes home 20% is trying to interfere. Abeg stay humble! We know say we never reach their levels. Let’s just sit and watch because if two Elephants dey fight, Na ground dey suffer am. You make hits, we make Money!”

In reaction, Nigerians trooped to their social media page to slam the singer.

Read some of the reactions below:

okologwuuGrowing up I always wished for our music to become recognized in the world that we should get features on foreign albums and vice versa.. All these monkeys come get am now, they are now bragging and mocking them selves with the privilege , instead of them to build the country and Africa as a while with their positions… Greedy and selfish singers… Do you know how the world will shake right now if these boys swallow their prides do a single wizkid davido tekno and in the video have Mc galaxy dance like a mumu CEO in it? #shareLoveNotHate

sylvia_ikejiWhen young pple that have voices use their voices to bicker at each other and we stupidly flow with the wayward tide instead of fighting for the greater good, it rips off the little pieces of hope I have left for this country. Our politicians are playing chess with our destines! We have no other home!!! Wake up and stay woke brethren!

peaceful_okonkwo_oWait oh!!! Mcgalaxy should not speak where Tekno is involved. After dropping Sekem, what next??? You dare compare yourself to Tekno???? You dey learn work where Tekno is. Sit down !!!

insta_biafraSome said 👆🏻 mc-galaxy releases just a song annually like new yam 🥔 festival😂😜

foslicSo who invited uncle galaxy to dis matter abeg he should just be quiet he wanted us to know he’s still alive… brother we have noticed u

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment