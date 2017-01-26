Enforcement of speed limiting device starts Feb.1- FRSC

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) says the enforcement of the speed limiting device will commence on Feb.1.

Mr Aliyu Kanya, the spokesman of the Sokoto State Command of the corps said this in a statement in Sokoto on Thursday.

The statement quoted him as saying that the enforcement of speed limit device arose from the approval granted by the presidency.

He said that the presidency approved the enforcement of installation of the device starting with commercial vehicles and large fleets.

He said that the enforcement was aimed at reducing the number of crashes being recorded as a result of excessive speeding.

”This is as it is contained in Section 10(m) of FRSC (establishment) Act, 2007.

”It empowers the corps inter-alia to determine and enforce speed limiters.

”Though the enforcement is starting with commercial vehicles and organisations with large fleets, the command is calling on other motoring public to install the device for their own safety.”

The Kanya further urged the motoring public in the state to embrace the device installation in their vehicles by being law abiding and for their safety. (NAN)

