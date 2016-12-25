Ex-Arsenal Player And England Football Legend Reveals He's Ready To Die - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

England’s football legend, Kenny Sansom has in an interview revealed his readiness to die.

The former football player turned alcoholic revealed this in a rather emotional and heartbreaking interview granted.

The former Arsenal star who last week rejected offers from his former team mates to re-enroll him in a rehab opened up on how he’s spending his first Christmas alone after his fiancee dumped him.

He also admitted to having lost the battle against alcohol as he said: “I’m in the worst place I’ve ever been – I’ve never been this low,” said a tearful 58-year-old Kenny. I want to kill myself . I don’t feel like I’ve got anything left to live for. I want to forget my life. I can’t handle life any more.

“If I could end it now, I would. I know what I’m saying will hurt a lot of people, but I feel I need to get it out and be honest about how I feel.”

The former Arsenal star further revealed that he has been borrowing money to keep up with his addiction to alcohol and also for his daily survival as he relies on goodwills from hotel owners for shelter at night.

The former Arsenal player further revealed that his net worth was not more than £50 adding that the police and paramedics were called just last week for the fear that he might commit suicide.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment