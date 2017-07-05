 'Enjoy Your Life, Stop Managing' - Sound Sultan Advises Entertainers On Inner Satisfaction - The Herald Nigeria

‘Enjoy Your Life, Stop Managing’ – Sound Sultan Advises Entertainers On Inner Satisfaction

Nigerian singer, actor, comedian and songwriter, Sound Sultan has advised entertainers to take care of their inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers’ expectation of them.

Goldmyne.tv reports that the veteran singer took to Instagram to give some words of advice to his fellow artists as he advised them not to spend a major percentage of their earnings on packaging.

In his words; “Don’t spend your money on packaging. 80% For packaging 20% For managing. It’s like constantly painting an empty house which you reside in.

Take care of your inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers expectation of you based on the industry lies and fake perception you try to keep up.

Enjoy your life by enjoying your life !you dig? Good luck”Let those who have ears hear what yhe Sultan has spoken.

See an image of his post below,

Leave a comment

Tosin

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar