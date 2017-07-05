'Enjoy Your Life, Stop Managing' - Sound Sultan Advises Entertainers On Inner Satisfaction - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, actor, comedian and songwriter, Sound Sultan has advised entertainers to take care of their inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers’ expectation of them.

Goldmyne.tv reports that the veteran singer took to Instagram to give some words of advice to his fellow artists as he advised them not to spend a major percentage of their earnings on packaging.

In his words; “Don’t spend your money on packaging. 80% For packaging 20% For managing. It’s like constantly painting an empty house which you reside in.

Take care of your inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers expectation of you based on the industry lies and fake perception you try to keep up.

Enjoy your life by enjoying your life !you dig? Good luck”Let those who have ears hear what yhe Sultan has spoken.

