'Enough of these lies by Lai Mohammed' - CAN slams Minister - The Herald Nigeria

The organisation also condemned the accusation by the Minister during a Town Hall meeting in Ilorin where he accused religious leaders of making alleged provocative statements that could lead to religious war.

“If those murderous Fulani herdsmen are faceless, how come the Sultan of Sokoto is claiming that they are not Nigerians and in another instance, the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai said they had been paid for the “wrong done to them’’? Why is it that whenever these murderers are perpetrating their atrocities, the security agencies look elsewhere until their victims decided to fight back?

“Is it because the security agencies are Muslim dominated? CAN says No to belittling remarks in the name of politics. Enough of these lies by Lai Mohammed”, CAN stated.