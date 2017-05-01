Enraged Workers Disrupt May Day Rally at Eagles Square Abuja - The Herald Nigeria

The national Workers Day celebration in Abuja has been disrupted for close to one hour by workers who have barred government officials represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige from delivering government speech.

Even attempts by the former Edo State governor and Nigerian Labour Congress generalissimo, Adams Oshiomhole couldn’t save the situation as he was also stopped by workers chanting “we no go gree.”

Vanguard newspapers report that the activities at the Eagle’s square had ground to a halt

with workers were leaving the venue in droves.

Workers started throwing water cans to the officials when Police made attempts to drive them out of the podium.

Meanwhile, Police have brought armored cars to disperse the rampaging workers.