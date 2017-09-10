Enugu Electricity Co. introduces security code to check fake electricity bills, manipulations

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has introduced a Security Barcode in its electricity bills to check fake bills, manipulations and other forms of“ scientific electricity theft”.

The Head, Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.

Ezeh said the modified bill and its special outlook was part of the company’s continuous efforts to introduce initiatives geared toward ensuring enjoyable customer experience.

He said the new features on the new bill included a summary of previous balance and last payment made by the customer, “a barcode (code number), which is a security feature’’.

“It also contains details of feeder and transformer; name and phone number of the marketer in charge as well as pictorial representation of customer’s meter reading.

“At the back side of the bill is the EEDC call center number as well as address of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) forum offices within EEDC coverage area, including their phone numbers and email addresses.

“It also contains details of respective reconnection fees and other relevant information for the customer,’’ he said.

Ezeh said that as part of the initiative to create technological driven innovations, the company would soon deliver electricity bills to customers via email prior to their receiving the hard copy.

“For now, our customers receive notification alert on their phones, acknowledging payment of electricity bills made; and this comes at no cost to the customer.

“We, therefore, encourage our customers who are not yet enjoying this service to go ahead and update their data via our website or at any of our customer service points,’’ he said.

