Enugu Govt approves N1.5b for rehabilitation of 14 rural, urban roads

The Enugu State Executive Council has approved N1.5 billion for the reconstruction of 14 critical roads in Enugu metropolis and some rural communities.

The Commissioner for Works, Mr Greg Nnaji, made the disclosure in Enugu on Friday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the council meeting held at the government House.

Nnaji said that the approval was given after an extensive deliberation on various issues affecting the state, especially with regard to infrastructure, security and human capacity development.

He said that contracts for the urban roads were awarded with the aim of rehabilitating feeder roads to ease traffic on major city roads.

According to him, the focus on rural roads is consistent with the current administration’s vision to improve the living standards of rural dwellers and build new cities.

The commissioner said that the council decided to decongest the Nike Lake Road as part of government’s urban renewal strategy.

“The council approved the linking of Ezike-Mgbowo-Nike Lake Road extension in Enugu East Local Government Area.

“This is a popular road, and once this road is linked, people coming into Enugu from other states can drive through it to access the airport or continue their journey to destinations such as Anambra State,” he said.

Nnaji noted that all the roads were strategic, adding that some would serve as necessary bypass to decongest the ever -busy Nike Lake Road.

The commissioner said that some of the rural roads including the Ogrute-Umuogbo Ulo-Isiugwu-Umuokpu-Ette Road in Igbo-Eze North LGA, linking neighbouring Benue State, had for years not experienced any form of construction.

He gave the breakdown of the contract to include reconstruction of Ohom-Orba-Amajioka-Umuikeoha-Agu Orba Road and Okpu-Agu Orba Road in Udenu Local Government Area at the cost of N377 million.

Also approved is the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Ngenevu Road and Broderick Street in Coal Camp, in Enugu North council area at the cost of N117 million.

Others include the rehabilitation of Njemanze Entrance, Bonny Lane, Asata Chemist Lane and New Market Roundabout-Civil Defence Headquarters-Works Road, all in Enugu North Local Government Area.

Equally approved are procurement of an incidence response vehicle for the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the establishment of the Enugu State Multi-Door Court House for connected purposes in the state Ministry of Justice.

The state executive council also approved fumigation of 425 primary, secondary, science and technical schools to ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

