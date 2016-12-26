Enugu govt. commends police for improvement in investigation of cases

Enugu State Government has commended officers and men of the Police Command in the state for the improvement in investigation of cases especially in 2016.

The Commissioner for Justice in the state, Chief Mellitus Eze, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

Eze said the command’s improvement in investigation and timely conclusion of criminal cases had helped advance the administration of justice in the state.

“Yes, the officers and men of the Enugu State Police Command had shown clear cut improvement in investigation of criminal matters this year, 2016.

“They have as well, been courteous in treating people by respecting their fundamental human rights no matter the allegation against them.

“I think this has led to more confidence in the legal system and positively advanced justice service delivery in the state this year (2016).

“It also saved the ministry’s scarce financial resources and time,’’ he said.

Eze stated that the Administration of Criminal Justice Bill of the state, which has been passed by the state House of Assembly, was recently signed into law by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The commissioner also assured the residents of the state of improved judicial services delivery in 2017.

Eze noted that the ministry would overhaul its entire staff through training and re-training in prompt service delivery.

He said, “With the signing of the state’s Administration of Criminal Justice Bill and the training and re-training of staff of the ministry, we are poised to tremendously improve the delivery of justice in the state.’’ (NAN)

