Enugu residents bemoan increase in price of kerosene

Residents of Enugu have expressed worry over scarcity and high cost of kerosene, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the situation in Enugu metropolis on Tuesday, observed that the high cost of kerosene, which is sold between N400 and N450 per litre, had affected many families negatively.

NAN reports that the product had been out of stock for the past two months in the metropolis.

A fuel station manager on Zik Avenue, Mr Uchenna Ugochukwu, said the product had been out of stock in the past two months,.

Ugochukwu said that as a manager, he would not be able to say when the situation would normalise; adding.

Another fuel station manager on Agbani Road, Mr Philip Emordi, said the price had come down a bit when compared to what it was last December when it was sold for N500 per litre.

Emordi, however, expressed optimism that “the price would reduce whenever the product begins to be available.

“Many buyers say they are worried over the scarcity and increase in the price of the product as the situation has affected feeding in their various families’’, Emordi said.

A resident of Enugu, Mrs Ijeoma Ofor, said she could not buy due to the hike in price, adding that she had resorted to using charcoal instead.

“The price of kerosene has gone beyond the reach of the common man”, Ofor said..

Another resident, Mr John Madu, said it was worrisome for a family like his to buy kerosene between N400 and N450 per litre.

Madu called on government to make the product available, especially for the common man as it would go a long way to reduce their suffering. (NAN)

