Enugu state Police command warns against use of fireworks, burning of tyres on roads

The Police in Enugu state have warned citizens of the state against the use of fireworks and burning of tyres on roads during the yuletide.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Ebere Amaraizu, gave the warning in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu.

He said that anybody arrested would be prosecuted in line with the law banning the use of fireworks in the state.

“The Enugu State Police Command once more reminds members of the public that the ban on the use of fireworks such as `Bangers and Knock-Out’ is still in force in view of safety and security implications.

“The command warns in strong terms against its use; anyone caught will be made to face the consequence in line with the relevant sections of the law.

“The use of bangers, knock outs and fireworks is capable of diverting security operatives’ attention by not enabling them to distinguish between the sound of fireworks and gun shots,’’ he said.

The PPRO said that fireworks could also cause inferno when thrown to inflammable object or premises.

“To this end, the command is advising members of the public to be law abiding and avoiding act capable of bringing them in conflict with the law as go about their celebrations,’’ he said.

In a related development, Amaraizu said the command would work in partnership with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders during the yuletide.

“The command has worked out result-oriented modalities for a hitch free yuletide.

“It has equally released their distress call numbers and social media platforms/channels for ease of interaction between the police and the public to ensure a safe and secured environment,’’ he added. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment