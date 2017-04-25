Environmentalist urges FG to include environment, climate change in schools’ curriculum

An environmental expert, Prof. Oladele Osibanjo, on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to add environment and climate change in the school’s curriculum at primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

Osibanjo gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the issue of climate change was getting to a level where even children needed to know what it is and what they can do to reduce its negative effects on the environment.

“Climate change is a situation where you have extreme weather conditions.

“Extreme weather conditions affect agriculture and extreme heat makes the soil less fertile.

“Natural plant species are not restructured to adapt to the extreme heat.

“We need to green our schools by ensuring the study of issues of the environment.

“It will enable the children and youths to be environmental messengers, to help preserve the environment,’’ he said.

Osibanjo, who is also a waste management expert, said that the children and youths should be the target, as they are catalysts for change.

He said that it was important as Nigeria had a lot to gain if children and the youths imbibed environmental discipline.

Osibanjo said that there should be environmental youth clubs in the primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions and the communities.

He said that in tackling issues of the environment and climate change, all areas of the population needed to be involved.

According to Osibanjo, without a green, enlightened society, the nation would continue to suffer all the consequences of environmental degradation. (NAN)

