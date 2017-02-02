Envoy calls on China, U.S. to cooperate in face of challenges

Chinese Ambassador to the U. S. Cui Tiankai, has called on China and the United States to always cooperate in the face of challenges.

Cui told a 500-member audience at the embassy’s New Year reception in Washington.

“We have learned that we should always respond to difficulties and challenges by cooperation, instead of conflict or confrontation.

“We should work together for win-win cooperation, instead of being misguided by zero-sum or cold war mentality,’’ the ambassador noted.

According to Cui, the cultural exchanges can bring people closer to each other.

He hoped the traditional Chinese music, peking opera, acrobatics and handicrafts featured at the reception would win the hearts of the guests.

Hailey, eight and her sister Ashley, seven, were beaming when they were given a tiger figurine made of sugar from one of the Chinese craftsmen.

“I was born in Hong Kong and knew a little about Chinese culture, I really like coming here,’’ Hailey said.

Erika Crowell, another guest, said it is the third time she has come to such an event, and each time she learned something new about China.

“All the handiwork were very intricate and I was impressed by how dedicated the craftsmen were to their work, I should learn from them,’’ she said.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, also came to the event with her daughter.

The reception was one of a series of Spring Festival-themed events organised by the Chinese Embassy.

Chinese artists and craftsmen would also perform and display their talent at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Saturday. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment