An epic throwback photo of the former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusu and his wife has surfaced online.

The former CBN governor now Emir of Kano’s throwback photo with his wife surfaced online as the couple celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi who is married to four women, Sadiya Ado Bayero, Maryam, Rakiya and Sa’adatu Barkindo-Musdafa is blessed with twelve children.

See the throwback photo of the Emir and his wife at the beach.

