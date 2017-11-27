Demonstrators in Istanbul marched to mark International day for the elimination of violence against women this Sunday. This was after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a speech proposing his new reform. Erdogan called violence against a women “a betrayal to humanity”

“Whoever is involved in this betrayal must be punished” Anadolu news agency quoted him saying “if there are no women, then half of the society is not there… A society without women is destined to disappear,” The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added his thoughts in a statement on Saturday “It is time for united action from all of us so that women and girls around the world can live free from harassment, harmful practices, and all other forms of violence”

The new plan is set to be rolled out by Turkeys government in the coming months, In Turkey 20,000 cases of violence against women in a year.

