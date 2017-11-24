Erdogan sues main opposition party chief for $380,000

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing the leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) for 380,000 dollars, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the party chief when addressing the CHP members in parliament said that Erdogan’s close family members had “sent millions of dollars to a company in tax havens abroad.’’.

Kilicdaroglu, , was also critical of Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which quashed efforts to launch investigations into the so-called “Paradise Papers.’’

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has meanwhile sued two opposition newspapers in Turkey for some 500,000 liras over reports about the leak and his sons’ alleged ties to offshore companies.

At a press conference this month, the premier denied any wrongdoings.

