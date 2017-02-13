Etisalat Addresses Report Of Director's Assassination - The Herald Nigeria

The management of one of the biggest Tecommunications company in Nigeria, Etisalat has addressed the alleged killing of one of its directors in Benin, Edo State on Friday.

Recall that a social media user on Facebook had alleged that a man assassinated along with his son in Benin had been the director of the Telecoms company branch in the state.

Etisalat Nigeria in reaction to the news released a statement on Saturday refuting the claim.

The Facebook user identified as Sochima Nweke posted graphic photos of the man assassinated in a white Hilux van at Siluko Road, Benin.

Nwke in his narrative said that while the assassins “sprayed bullets all over the Hilux, then one of them went to these (sic) man driving the Hilux, opened his door and finished him up, immediately, they zoomed off.

“While all these (sic) has happened, people who ran for their life started coming out when the police at 45 Division came to the scene.”

He continued: “I went there to discover that the man who was assassinated happens to be the director of Etisalat, Benin City, with his wife and little kid inside. The little boy was shot, while his wife was lucky to have missed the bullet because she was at the back seat.”

Etisalat’s statement released on Saturday after the post went viral however read: “Our attention has been drawn to news reports making the rounds on some online news and social media platforms, that an Etisalat Director/staff was killed along Siluko Road, Benin City on the afternoon of Friday, 10th February 2017,” the company’s management said in a statement.

“We wish to inform members of the public that these reports are not accurate and the reported incident is not in relation to any staff or director of the organisation.

“We at Etisalat commiserate with the family of the deceased. We thank our subscribers and members of the public for the concern shown over the matter.”

