Did Etisalat Nigeria Hijack Their New Logo From Champion Clothing - The Herald Nigeria

Everyone knows now about the change of name and logo by Etisalat Nigeria to 9 Mobile that happened a little while ago, but is it really their design?

A new image has surfaced online that shows that perhaps 9 mobile had a bit of ‘help’ in the design department when it came to their logo. The image shows the company logo of American Outfitters Champion and at first glance it looks like 9 Mobile might have gotten a few ideas from their logo design.

Parent company Etisalat had decided to end operations in Nigeria and pull out of the country when the company was sunk in debt. There was a scramble to change the company name and along with it the logo and so on.

They came out with the new logo to mixed reviews with some liking the new look, others weren’t so enthused.

Maybe it was just pure coincidence or was it something more? Check out the images side by side and make what you will of it.

