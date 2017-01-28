Etsako Federal Constituency by-election records low turnout

The by-election for Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo has recorded low turnout of voters across the affected three local governments areas of the constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that few voters were seen at the various polling units in Estako West, Estako Central and Estako East local government areas.

A NAN correspondent covering the election, however, observed that the voters were peaceful and orderly in all the polling stations visited.

There were also adequate deployment of security personnel in the polling stations.

At Obe primary school ward 2, unit 1 to 6 in Fugar, Etsako Central LGA, election materials arrived at about 9:30am .

The two dominant parties, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) agents in the three units said they were impressed with the conduct of the election and expressed hope that the exercise would be hitch- free.

At Igiode Primary School, Iviukwe and Agenebode, all in Etsako East LGA , accreditation and voting commenced at about 9:45am in a peaceful atmosphere.

NAN reports that the same situation was observed in Etsako West LGA as accreditation and voting commenced at Apena ward 10,unit 11 and unit 13, Azama Primary and Iyamho Primary School.

There was no restriction of movement as residents went about there normal activities, with some few shops opened for business.

NAN reports that the election was to fill up the seat after the member representing the area, Mr Philip Shaibu of APC, left to become the Deputy Governor of Edo. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment