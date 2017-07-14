EU advises Turkey to respect rule of law after 2016 failed coup

The European Union (EU) has called on the Turkish government to have “respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law” when perpetrators of the 2016 failed coup are brought to trial.

“The EU reiterates its condemnation of the attempted coup, as it did during the first hours of that dramatic night of July 15, 2016 and recalls its support to the democratically elected institutions of the country.

“The EU stands in solidarity with Turkey and all the Turkish people.

“Respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law are essential principles of the European Union.

“As a key partner and a candidate country and as a member of the Council of Europe, Turkey has subscribed to these principles.”

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in a joint statement issued on Friday in Brussels.

The statement noted that the Turkish government had the right to bring the perpetrators to trial in compliance with the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

Turkey experienced a year of political turmoil following a failed coup in 2016.

Ankara blames the followers of U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen for the attempt to overthrow the government. (Xinhua/NAN)

