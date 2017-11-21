EU imposes sanctions on Russian official in Ukraine’s Sevastopol

The European Council on Tuesday added Russian official Dmitry Vladimirovich Ovsyannikov, who is acting as the governor of Sevastopol in Ukraine to its sanctions list.

Sevastopol is the quasi-capital of Crimea in Eastern Ukraine, which the EU considered to have been illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

The EU said 40-year-old Ovsyannikov is “responsible for actively supporting or implementing actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.’’

Ovsyannikov has been added to a list of 149 people and 38 entities, subject to asset freezes and travel bans, which are due to remain in place until March 15, 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Ovsyannikov in July 2016.

