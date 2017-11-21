Ex bank staff in court over alleged N7.1m fraud

An ex-banker, Anthony Akhogie, was on Tuesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding First bank of N7.1 million.

Akhogie, 26, who resides at Mushin area of Lagos State is facing three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abbas Abayomi, said the accused committed the offence at First Bank Plc in Lagos, between August and October.

He also said that the accused forged details of three First bank account numbers and presented them to be acted upon as genuine.

“The accused knew that the representation he made was false,’’ Abayomi said.

The prosecutor said that the accused stole N7.1 million belonging to the complainant, First bank.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 365 (3) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos Stat, 2015.

The accused denied the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Komolafe, granted him bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and must produce bank statements.

She also said that the sureties must swear to an Affidavit and have their addresses verified.

Komolafe adjourned the case til Jan. 9, 2018 for mention. (NAN)

