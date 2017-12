Ex-BBA star Dilish Matthews is reportedly in a relationship with football player Emmanuel Adebayor.

Dilish had travelled to Turkey yesterday and was said to have hooked up with Emmanuel, who let it slip by sharing a photo of him and her Balenciga shoes on Snapchat.

Recall that the Ex -BBA star had broken up with her long time boyfriend Stephen Geaseb over allegations of infidelity.

See Emmanuel’s post on his snapchat:

