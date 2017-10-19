Inter are set to sign former Chelsea player Ramires in January, after agreeing a loan swoop for the Brazilian midfielder.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, the 30-year-old is in line for a move to the Serie A club after the Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning struck a deal this week.

The move is not quite over the line, with Inter wanting to look at other options, with only one spot left in their side for non-EU players.

However, with the price for other targets such as Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Lille’s Yves Bissouma set to rise, Ramires is still the most likely arrival at the club.

A deal has been simple to facilitate due to the relationship of the owners of both clubs.

Chinese consortium Suning Holdings Group hold a majority stake at Inter following a takeover in 2016.

And their sister company, Suning Appliance Group, are the owners of Jiangsu, although both brands fall under the control of Suning Commerce Group and businessman Zhang Jindong.

Ramires has made 32 appearances for Jiangsu Suning, finding the net 11 times.

The midfielder made 261 appearances for Chelsea before leaving the club to move to China in 2016.

