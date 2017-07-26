Ex DPR Director tasks NASS on passage of other segments of PIGB before December

Dr Osten Olorunsola, a former Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has appealed to the National Assembly to expedite the passage of other segments of Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) before December.

Olorunsola made the appeal on Wednesday at the public presentation of a bi-monthly magazine, “Boundless’’in Lagos.

The former director, who is also the Chairman of the magazine, said the Host Community Bill and Petroleum Administrative Bill were those that had not passed first reading.

“I think, I would say finally we have seen the light of the day. The bill has gone through a lot of hiccups in the past nine years.

“There have been sort of lessons learnt from those hiccups. Now that the first segment of the bill has been passed by the Senate, the House of Representatives should follow the same step and pass it.

“The remaining three segments are still pending despite the fact that our target is to get those bills pass the first reading by December, so that we will not be talking of drafting a bill by December, but implementation,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Marie Phido, the Editor and Publisher of Boundless, said the mission of the magazine was to develop and publish a world-class online thematic business magazine with readership across the world.

According to the publisher, Boundless will be published every two months and disseminated online via social media platforms.

“We have on our editorial board some of Nigeria’s finest professionals and columnists whose varied experience and support we will bring to our readers and ensure a most enriching reading experience.

“We will at all times demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, by actively integrating sustainable business practices wherever possible.

“Our aim is to ensure that we hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards by meeting our readers’ core expectations with the publication of each edition.

“Our research findings confirm that a magazine of this type and occupying this niche area in Nigeria does not currently exist.

“We are therefore enthusiastic and confident that Boundless will provide a unique opportunity for readers,” she said.

Mrs Jacklyn Awobayikun, an Editorial Board member of the magazine said the publisher had gone a step further to address the gap in reaching the youth generation by giving them an educative magazine. (NAN)

