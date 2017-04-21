Ex-England And Aston Villa Defender, Ugo Ehiogu Is Dead - The Herald Nigeria

Ugo Ehiogu, a former England and Aston Villa defender has died at the age of 44 after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The former footballer who was until his death the Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s coach was reported to have been taken to the hospital early on Thursday morning after he collapsed at the training ground.

Ugo Ehiogu who was rushed to the club’s medical facility at Enfield headquarters at about 11.30am after he collapsed from the suspected heart attack was later transfered to the hospital for further treatment.

The Club’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino and his assistant, Jesús Pérez along with the club’s head of development, John McDermott were reported to have accessed the pitch where Ehiogu had fallen for further checks and confirmation.

Tottenham in a statement before his death said: “We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our training centre earlier today. Our under-23s coach received immediate treatment on site from our medical staff before being transferred to hospital by ambulance. Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family.”

Confirming Ugo Ehiogu’s demise, Tottenham wrote: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach

“Ugo received immediate treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest at the training centre yesterday before being transferred to hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of the morning.

“Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the club. Ugo’s immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family.

“The club sends its deep condolences to Ugo’s family. Gemma has specifically asked that the family are given privacy at this difficult time.

“We should also like to place on record our thanks to all the medical professionals including those at North Middlesex University Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital and Harefield Hospital and their care and support,” Spurs’ head of coaching and player development, Johjn McDermott said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment