 Ex-Governor Remanded in Prison After Dodging EFCC For 6 Years - The Herald Nigeria

Ex-Governor Remanded in Prison After Dodging EFCC For 6 Years

Former governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki will be cooling his heels in the prison cell, after he was remanded to Kuje prison by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Alhaji Turaki was wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for six years in connection with the stealing, money laundering and misappropriation of N36 billion (thirty-six billion Naira only).

Turaki was granted bail in the sum  of N500 million for charges of 32 counts of fraud related to his tenure as the number 1 civil servant in the northern state which suffers from acute poverty.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba has ordered that the accused be remanded in the prison until he is able to meet the bail conditions.

