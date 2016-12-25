 Ex-Imo State Governor's Daughter, Adanma Ohakim-Okoroafor Births Second Baby In A Year - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Ex-Imo State Governor’s Daughter, Adanma Ohakim-Okoroafor Births Second Baby In A Year

The daughter of the ex Imo state governor, Ikedi Ohakim, has welcomed her second baby in the space of one year with her husband, Dr. Amaha.

The couple, Adanma Ohakim-Okoroafor and husband welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

The news of the latest addition to the family was made public by the wife’s twin sister who took to her social media page yo congratulate the couple.

The addition to the family came on 21st of December, just 11 months after she had her first daughter, Kaima who arrived on January 1, 2016.

