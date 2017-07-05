Ex-Jigawa State Governor, Saminu Turaki In EFCC's Net - The Herald Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reportedly arrested a former governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki.

The former governor was arrested by officials of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, on grounds of allegedly mismanaging the state’s funds while he was in office.

Premium Times reported a source within the anti-graft agency to have confirmed the arrest of the former governor who has reportedly been evading court appearance for his prosecution.

The court was reported to have issued arrest warrant on the former governor following his failure to appear before it.

Mr. Turaki will not be released from detention till the next date of his court case.

