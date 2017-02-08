Ex-lawmaker calls for positive thoughts about Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

A former lawmaker in the Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Busola Adeyeni, has appealed to Nigerians to be positive in both their thoughts and utterances about Nigeria.

The former legislator, who represented Ife East at the assembly then, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife that there is hope for Nigeria.

“Nigerians need to cultivate the habit of positive thoughts about the country’s future, for there is hope for Nigeria.

“We should pray for the unity of our nation and the wellbeing of the leaders, so that this administration will work toward a rapid development of the country,’’

“ Nigerians that have mandated themselves to be speaking evil against those at the helm of affairs of the country must desist from doing so.

“This is unprofitable, because negative utterances against the nation and her leaders can be worrisome. Nigerians should imbibe the culture of positive thinking, instead of speaking evil about the country,’’ he said.

Adeyemi said that those who were guilty of speaking evil about Nigeria should seek God’s forgiveness, turn a new leaf and contribute their quotas to the development of the country.

He charged all and sundry to consistently pray for the nation’s unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, ethnic or tribal affiliation.

He expressed optimism that the country would soon overcome all the challenges confronting her, saying God loves Nigeria.

He, however, cautioned patriotic Nigerians against falling to the tricks of unscrupulous politicians that were nursing hidden agenda through their utterances. (NAN)

EDA/KOLE/PAD

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment