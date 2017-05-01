Ex-Minister urges Nigerians to accept recession as national problem

Alhaji Ahmed Gusau, a former Minister of Solid Minerals, has urged Nigerians to accept the current economic recession in Nigeria as a national problem, which would soon be over.

Gusau, also a former Deputy Governor in Sokoto State, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Monday, on the sidelines of the celebration of the 2017 May Day.

The former Sole Administrator and former Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state said, ” Government is doing its best and Nigerians should also do their own.

”President Muhammadu Buhari is also doing his best to take the country out of recession. All hands should be on the deck in this direction,” he said.

The former deputy governor and currently a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stressed the need for the country to come together to bring about solutions to the problems plaguing the nation.

Gusau appealed to Nigerians to endure the current hardship, saying that the workers, women and the down trodden were suffering most. (NAN)

BRM/AFA

