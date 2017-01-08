Ex Niger Gov, Abdulkadir Kure is dead - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A former two-term governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure, has died at a German hospital on Sunday, Jibrin Ndace, the spokesman of the Niger State governor said.

Family sources said the former governor travelled to Germany two weeks ago on a routine medical check-up.

Late Kure studied Civil Engineering at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Masters in University of New Castle, UK, before joining the service of Niger State and later Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, as director of Engineering Service.

The deceased was a two-term governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

He was also the 12th Governor of the state and the third civilian Governor after Emir Awwal Ibrahim (1979-1983) and Dr. Musa Inuwa (1992-1993)..

