Ex-Perm.Sec sues for peace among farmers,herdsmen, others

A retired permanent secretary in Nasarawa state, Mr John Mamman, has urged farmers, herdsmen and other Nigerians to co-exist peacefully in order to accelerate the economic development of the country.

Mamman made the call on Sunday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

He said that need for appeal became imperative, considering the importance of peace to the nation’s sector, especially the agricultural sector and to the socio-economic development of any society.

“Peace is priceless, non-negotiable and it is the necessary ingredient in which every society needs to progress and develop,” he said.

Mamman also called on farmers and herdsmen to respect the rights of one another, if they must enjoy the fruits of their labour.

He called on the two groups to eschew taking law into their hands but should report grievances to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

“As a stakeholder, it is our role to preach peace and advise our people and Nigerians on the need to live in peace.

“No nation or society can develop in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion.

‘’The farmers/herdsmen crisis and other security challenges facing some parts of the country have adversely affected our lives.

“It is in view of this that I want to urge the farmers and herdsmen in this area and Nigerians at large to be their brother’s keepers.

“This is to boost food production and fight poverty.’’

He also urged the people to respect constituted authorities and not to engage in acts capable of tarnishing their image and the image of the country at large.

The retired permanent secretary further urged other segment of the population in the area to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

