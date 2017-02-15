Ex-Project Fame Winner, Jeff Akoh Joins Iyanya At Temple Management Company - The Herald Nigeria

R&B starlet, Jeff Akoh, took a positive career move by joining leading creative agency and management firm, Temple Management Company.

The gifted singer, who became the youngest winner of Project Fame in 2015, signed the dotted lines in the company of his mother, Betty Akoh, at the corporate offices of the company in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Jeff impressed a high-octane audience holding his own among established acts like Awilo Longomba, Sir Shina Peters and Onyeka Onwenu at the recently held Sunny On Sunday Concert in honour of King Sunny Ade.

According to Mark Redguard, Head Of Entertainment, “Temple Management is not only about A-list artists, we are also focused on artist development by nurturing young stars who will take the reins. In Jeff Akoh, we at TMC see this lofty vision is actualised and we hope to do some wonderful things together.”

Exuding with satisfaction, Jeff Akoh expressed optimism about his new relationship with Temple Management Company, TMC: “With Temple Management Company solidly by my side, I can concentrate fully on my music with confidence and some motivation. It is the joy of every artist is to have a solid backend and I am happy that TMC brings that and a lot more with strong affiliations with global players in the entertainment industry.”

“After I won Project Fame, there has been a lot of expectations from Nigerians, rightly so. I am more confident than ever that I can do some fantastic music. As they say, when preparation meets opportunity, the inevitable result is success.”

Temple Management Company Limited who recently curated the much-talked about Sunny On Sunday concert is a full-service creative talent and event management company incorporated in Nigeria and operating in the Entertainment, Sports, Media and Art sectors.

Jeff Akoh is a talented singer and sound engineer who trained at SAE Institute, Cape Town, South Africa. Raised in Abuja, the Federal Capital City of Nigeria, he is popularly known for winning the eighth season of Project Fame West Africa in 2015.

Before then, together with his brother, Fred Akoh, he contested on Glo Naija Sings in 2010 at the age of 13 finishing in the Top 10.

To his credit, he has released a single entitled Never Let You Go and a feature with Yemi Alade entitled Kissing (Remix).

Twitter: @jeffray_akoh

IG: @jeffrey_akoh

Soundcloud: jeffrey_akoh

www.jeffrayakoh.com

