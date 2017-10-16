Ex-South Korean president views corruption trial as “political revenge”

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye during a hearing on Monday called the corruption trial against her a “political revenge,” which she hoped would not occur anymore after her trial is over.

A Seoul court on Friday extended detention of Park by six months due to the graveness of charges against the former president and high level of public concern over the scandal.

Park’s initial arrest warrant was due to expire on Monday.

“I hope a period will be put after me [when it comes] to political revenge in the name of the rule of law. I will carry all historical blame and responsibility for this case.

“I hope [the court] will put all responsibility on me and exercise generosity toward the public servants and businesspeople,” Park was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The political scandal around the South Korean president broke out in late October 2016, when media reported that Park had allowed her close associate Choi Soon-sil, who did not hold any official post, to get involved into state affairs.

Park was also accused of extorting money from the corporations, including Samsung, with the assistance of Choi, who is also currently under arrest.

The scandal resulted in Park’s impeachment in December 2016 that was confirmed by the country’s Constitutional Court on March 10.

On March 30, Park was arrested over corruption accusations, involving 13 different cases of bribery, coercion and abuse of power.

Park, in particular, was charged with forcing companies to sign contracts beneficial for Choi and her associates.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

