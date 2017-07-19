 Ex Zambian President Kaunda hospitalised

Zambia’s first President Kenneth Kaunda was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital in Lusaka, the country’s capital, the government said.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the 93-year-old Kaunda was admitted at the University Teaching Hospital on Tuesday evening for minor complications.

He said the former president’s condition was stable after doctors conducted checkups on him and that he may be discharged on Thursday, according to state broadcaster, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation.

Vice-President Inonge Wina visited the former president on Wednesday morning, according to the state broadcaster.

 

 

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964 after fighting for the country’s independence to 1991.(Xinhua/NAN)

