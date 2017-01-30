Excessive alcohol intake increases progression of hepatitis – Expert

Dr Uchinna Iroka of the Department of Accident and Emergency Unit, Minna General Hospital, has said that the presence of excessive alcohol intake could increase the progression of hepatitis in the body.

Iroka made this assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna.

He said that hepatitis could also be contacted through blood transfusion, body fluid, sexual intercourse and use of sharp objects.

Iroka described hepatitis B and C as viral diseases that affect the liver.

According to him, hepatitis B is a viral infection that can affect the liver and cause acute and chronic disease.

“The body of an infected person can fight the chronic infection and suppress it to like 50 to 60 per cent.

“It can suppress the multiplication of the virus within six months and it will feel like the infection is no longer there.

“After the period of six months and the body is not able to suppress the virus, then the person is said to be a chronic carrier of the disease.

“Most chronic carriers are able to live their lives normally without issues only when they stay away from alcohol because alcohol and drug abuse can worsen it,’’ he said.

He explained that those tested positive to hepatitis should do hepatitis B profile after the period of six months to determine their present status, weather the body had been able to suppress the virus or not

The doctor warned that both carriers and non-carriers of hepatitis should desist from self medication as such prescription could be dangerous to their health.

According to him, if you have been tested positive to hepatitis, you should do hepatitis B profile check to know if the infection is above the normal parameters before commencement of treatment.

“If anyone is tested positive, he or she should follow doctors’ guidelines and not embarking on self or prescribed medication.

“Those tested negative should go for vaccine immediately,’’ he added.

He, however, advised Nigerians to imbibe the habit of regular check up to know their health status. (NAN)

