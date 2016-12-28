Excited Nigerian Man Gets American Citizenship On Christmas Day - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

As Nigeria plunges into depths of economic recession and inflation amongst other economic challenges, there have been increased struggle by citizens to leave the country for a greener pasture.

This comes after the president, Muhammadu Buhari some months ago advised Nigerians who could no longer bear the strains of the economic condition to move out to a country of their choosing adding that he will stay back and work on Nigeria to restore it to its glory days.

In line with the advice, a Nigerian man based in the United States took to his social media page to celebrate what he describes as the best Christmas gift.

The Nigerian man got his United States citizenship after 6 years of his stay and was more than elated as he was granted citizenship before the official swearing in of the US president-elect, Donald Trump who had threatened immigrants in the US with deportation.

See what the Nigerian man posted below:

After 6 years, final got my citizenship right before Obama leaves office🙏🏾best gift ever✊🏾😩😭😭 A video posted by Prince👑 (@freshprince_iv) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:25pm PST

