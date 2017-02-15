IT expert tasks technologists to improve on current trend of innovation

Mr Abiodun Animashaun, the Country Manager, Goods Express.Com has urged technologists to improve on the current trend of innovations to attract foreign investors.

Animashaun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that most of the innovations built by some start-ups technologists were outdated.

“There is always a say to young entrepreneurs to build the future with technology.

“Most of the innovations discovered by our technologist are either outdated or not in vogue.

“There are talented Nigerian youths that can attract foreign investors with innovations capable of boosting the economy.

“Their belief is that they will rather build it with a top consulting firm because of the attractive salary than struggle a start-up hustling,” Animashaun said.

According to him, technology is improving on daily basis, some stakeholders have even embarked on disruptive technology idea that leverage on an existing model.

Disruptive technology is one that displaces an established technology and shakes up the industry.

He noted that such a system would create a better one that could be compared with the world standard.

The country manager said that Nigerian government had taken bold steps to create different kinds of hubs for young start-ups to develop their skills in different parts of the countries.

He said that recently, the present administration approved University of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to discover, develop young and talented technologists for the country.

However, the Manager said that another good development was the visit of Mark Zuckerberg to Nigeria which gave Nigerian start-ups the much needed boost.

He said that the visit encouraged a lot of them on the need to intensify on whatever innovation they were working on.

He said that Zuckerberg staged a surprise visit to the country’s economic capital Lagos and the first place he visited was a local innovation centre and technology hub in Yaba.

The hub, located on the mainland area of Lagos is referred to as Nigeria’s Silicon Valley.

“Zuckerberg caused a stir with the surprise visit to Nigeria which entrepreneurs said will give the country’s start-ups industry a boost.

“Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to Nigeria, his first to sub-Saharan Africa, has put the country’s tech businesses firmly in the world’s spotlight,” he said. (NAN)

