Expert urges implementation of NIPEP project in 2017

Dr Tunde Adekola, the Senior Education Specialist, World Bank has urged the Nigeria Partnership for Education Project (NIPEP), pilot states to ensure effective implementation the programmes of the project in 2017.

NIPEP is a programme under Federal Ministry of Education, sponsored by World Bank and other development partners for the education of girls and providing teachers with quality education.

Adekola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that work plan for 2017 has been approved for all the five states participating in the project.

The specialist named the states as: Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Jigawa.

He also advised the participating states to ensure that the objectives of NIPEP were realised to ensure that every girl-child in the affected states were educated teachers given qualitative training.

He added that NIPEP project was to ensure that more children, complete schooling and more importantly quality learning.

‘’Are we making sure they don’t only come to school and drop out, are they given quality larning?

“These are some of the objectives of the NIPEP project, especially for girls and I’m very pleased that all the project coordinators are now on top to ensure that the project achieve its goals.

“ All the five states have submitted their work plan for 2017 and it has been approved.

Adekola, who is also the Team Task Leader, State Education Programme Investment Project (SEPIP) and NIPEP, however, said that the team was expected to ensure that all the schools within the targeted states received grant.

He stressed that school girls in the affected schools should be given their money to implement the project while their girls be encouraged to attend school regularly.

“Also to provide scholarships to teachers who do not have National Certificate for Education (NCE), to enable them obtain quality teaching experience.

“ So that at the end of the year; every six or three months, we can know how everybody is moving and achieving their own objectives.’’

He expressed delight in the achievements of the fledgling project.

“ We should appreciate NIPEP for its achievement so far because the project just started less than six months ago and within these six months it has disbursed all most 20 per cent of its budget.’’ (NAN)

